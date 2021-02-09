Evidence of an impending breakup may exist in everyday conversation – months before either partner realizes their relationship is tanking
By Sarah Seraj, Ph.D. Student, The University of Texas at Austin College of Liberal Arts
James W. Pennebaker, Professor of Psychology, The University of Texas at Austin College of Liberal Arts
Kate G. Blackburn, Post Doctoral Researcher, The University of Texas at Austin College of Liberal Arts
Psycholinguistic researchers analyzed more than 1 million Reddit posts a year before and a year after users posted about their breakup.
- Tuesday, February 9, 2021