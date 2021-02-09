Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Humour in poetry should be taken seriously

By Christina Thatcher, Creative Writing Lecturer, Cardiff Metropolitan University
As a child, I remember laughing out loud while reading Shel Silverstein’s poetry book A Light in the Attic (1981). I loved it so much that I started reciting the poem Skin Stealer every day, to the great annoyance of my little brother. Even now, these lines still come knocking:

This evening I unzipped my skin

And carefully unscrewed my head,

Exactly as I always do

When I prepare myself for…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


