Open letter to the European Institutions to end the crackdown on the media in Belarus

CampaignsReporters Without Borders (RSF) and other members of a human rights NGO coalition are calling on the European Commission, the European Council, the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament to adopt new sanctions and recommendations for Belarus. Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the European Commission  Charles Michel, President of the European Council


© Reporters without borders


