Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia must continue to press for humane treatment of journalist Cheng Lei after her arrest in China

By Elena Collinson, Senior Project and Research Officer, Australia-China Relations Institute, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
With scant details of the reasons for the news anchor's arrest, the future looks grim for Cheng Lei with Beijing signalling its intent for a full-scale criminal investigation.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nearly six centuries after his birth, who owns Alisher Navoiy, the ‘father of Uzbek literature?’
~ Alexey Navalny's views on migrants run counter to his pro-democracy discourse
~ 'Not suitable': where to now for James Packer and Crown's other casinos?
~ Southern Africa: Homes become dangerous place for women and girls during COVID-19 lockdown
~ Australia’s gold industry stamped out mercury pollution — now it's coal's turn
~ A Brief but Marvelous Moment of Free Expression in China
~ Truth telling and giving back: how settler colonials are coming to terms with painful family histories
~ Australia’s gold industry stamped out mercury pollution – now it's coal's turn
~ That extra you're about to get in super, most of it will come from you, but don't expect the ads to tell you that
~ US Pregnancy Health Bill Package Recognizes Climate Change Threat
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter