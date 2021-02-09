Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Not suitable': where to now for James Packer and Crown's other casinos?

By Charles Livingstone, Associate Professor, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University
Share this article
After months of hearings, characterised by spectacular admissions including threats of violence, the report of the Bergin Inquiry into the probity of Crown Sydney Gaming, a subsidiary of Crown Resorts Limited, has been tabled in the NSW parliament.

Crown Resorts runs the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nearly six centuries after his birth, who owns Alisher Navoiy, the ‘father of Uzbek literature?’
~ Alexey Navalny's views on migrants run counter to his pro-democracy discourse
~ Australia must continue to press for humane treatment of journalist Cheng Lei after her arrest in China
~ Southern Africa: Homes become dangerous place for women and girls during COVID-19 lockdown
~ Australia’s gold industry stamped out mercury pollution — now it's coal's turn
~ A Brief but Marvelous Moment of Free Expression in China
~ Truth telling and giving back: how settler colonials are coming to terms with painful family histories
~ Australia’s gold industry stamped out mercury pollution – now it's coal's turn
~ That extra you're about to get in super, most of it will come from you, but don't expect the ads to tell you that
~ US Pregnancy Health Bill Package Recognizes Climate Change Threat
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter