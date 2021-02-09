Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Southern Africa: Homes become dangerous place for women and girls during COVID-19 lockdown

During the COVID-19 lockdowns imposed by Southern African countries, some homes across the region became enclaves of cruelty, rape and violence for women and girls trapped with abusive family members and nowhere to report or escape the danger, Amnesty International said today in a new briefing.


© Amnesty International -


