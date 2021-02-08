Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Truth telling and giving back: how settler colonials are coming to terms with painful family histories

By Victoria Grieve Williams, Adjunct Professor, RMIT University
Share this article
Settler colonials are beginning to understand the true impacts of the criminal takeover of Indigenous lands. They are seeking to right the balance and achieve a spiritual resolution.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A Brief but Marvelous Moment of Free Expression in China
~ Australia’s gold industry stamped out mercury pollution – now it's coal's turn
~ That extra you're about to get in super, most of it will come from you, but don't expect the ads to tell you that
~ US Pregnancy Health Bill Package Recognizes Climate Change Threat
~ US Digital Divide Threatens Vaccine Access for Older People
~ US: RSF joins press freedom coalition calling on Biden's Department of Justice to drop case against Julian Assange
~ Fact check US: Can progressive and centrist Democrats finally agree on health care reform?
~ Is the US Capitol a 'temple of democracy'? Its authoritarian architecture suggests otherwise
~ Machines can do most of a psychologist's job. The industry must prepare for disruption
~ Axing protection for national strategic languages is no way to build ties with Asia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter