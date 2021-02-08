Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s gold industry stamped out mercury pollution – now it's coal's turn

By Jenny Fisher, Associate Professor in Atmospheric Chemistry, University of Wollongong
Peter Nelson, Professor Emeritus of Environmental Studies, Macquarie University
Mercury is a nasty toxin that harms humans and ecosystems. The gold and sugar-cane industries have tackled the problem, and it's time for coal to follow suit.


© The Conversation -


