Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Pregnancy Health Bill Package Recognizes Climate Change Threat

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © RuslanDashinsky/Getty Images The United States is in a maternal health crisis. It has the worst maternal mortality and morbidity statistics among wealthy countries, and  premature birth rates rose for five years running up to 2019 — the latest year for which data is available. This is a broader human rights crisis too; systemic racism past and present lie at the center of the crisis. Native American and Black women are two-to-three times as likely to die of pregnancy-related causes than white women, and rates of infant deaths, low birth weight, and premature births…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


