Human Rights Observatory

US Digital Divide Threatens Vaccine Access for Older People

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Allegheny Health Network employees run a Covid-19 vaccine clinic at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, February 6, 2021. © 2021 Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP Most US states have prioritized people over 75 in the first wave of Covid-19 vaccinations, but obstacles to securing an appointment can hinder delivery. Most states are using online systems for scheduling. But while technology was once considered the great equalizer, online vaccine registration systems have highlighted the barriers many older people can face in accessing essential services. Only…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


