Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is the US Capitol a 'temple of democracy'? Its authoritarian architecture suggests otherwise

By Megan Goldman-Petri, Part-time Lecturer, New York University
Share this article
The domed neoclassical Capitol building was inspired by European cathedrals and the Roman Pantheon – shrines to imperial power, not rule by and for the people.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Fact check US: Can progressive and centrist Democrats finally agree on health care reform?
~ Machines can do most of a psychologist's job. The industry must prepare for disruption
~ Axing protection for national strategic languages is no way to build ties with Asia
~ From lurid orange sauces to refined, regional flavours: how politics helped shape Chinese food in Australia
~ Our corporate cops allowed Facebook to grow big by worrying about the wrong thing
~ Australia has a great chance to engage in trade diplomacy with China, and it must take it
~ The queen's gambit — new evidence shows how Her Majesty wields influence on legislation
~ Nationals' push to carve farming from a net-zero target is misguided and dangerous
~ The roots of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine shortage go back decades
~ Why a shootout between Black Panthers and law enforcement 50 years ago matters today
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter