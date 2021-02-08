Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The queen's gambit — new evidence shows how Her Majesty wields influence on legislation

By Anne Twomey, Professor of Constitutional Law, University of Sydney
Share this article
We all know the queen can’t refuse assent to a bill just because she doesn’t like it. But can she secretly get a law changed, in her personal interest, before it is even introduced into parliament?

The answer is yes, and we finally have documentary evidence to prove it.

The queen, politics and secrecy


There is a myth the queen never involves herself


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Fact check US: Can progressive and centrist Democrats finally agree on health care reform?
~ Is the US Capitol a 'temple of democracy'? Its authoritarian architecture suggests otherwise
~ Machines can do most of a psychologist's job. The industry must prepare for disruption
~ Axing protection for national strategic languages is no way to build ties with Asia
~ From lurid orange sauces to refined, regional flavours: how politics helped shape Chinese food in Australia
~ Our corporate cops allowed Facebook to grow big by worrying about the wrong thing
~ Australia has a great chance to engage in trade diplomacy with China, and it must take it
~ Nationals' push to carve farming from a net-zero target is misguided and dangerous
~ The roots of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine shortage go back decades
~ Why a shootout between Black Panthers and law enforcement 50 years ago matters today
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter