Human Rights Observatory

A button that tells your boss you're unhappy: why mental health wearables could be bad news at work

By Maxine Whelan, Assistant Professor - Centre for Intelligent Healthcare, Coventry University
Celine Brookes-Smith, PhD Researcher - Centre for Intelligent Healthcare, Coventry University
Natalie Bisal, PhD Researcher, Centre for Intelligent Healthcare, Coventry University
With gyms closed and millions cooped up and restless at home, it’s little wonder that “healthtech” is now being billed as the next big battleground over which the likes of Microsoft, Apple and Google will fight. Chief among their products are wearable devices that measure your heart rate, your step count, and dozens of other data points that keep you informed about your physical health.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


