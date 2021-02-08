A dangerous path: Why expanding access to medical assistance in dying keeps us up at night
By Heidi L. Janz, Adjunct Professor of Disability Ethics, John Dossetor Health Ethics Centre, University of Alberta
Leonie Herx, Division Chair & Associate Professor of Palliative Medicine, Queen's University, Ontario
Expanding access to medical assistance in dying (MAID) to those not terminally ill puts vulnerable people at risk of feeling pressured into MAID, and doctors at risk of being forced to facilitate it.
