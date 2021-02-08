Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US – Lawmakers and White House signal support for press freedom in Washington

By Boylin
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) welcomes President Joseph R. Biden’s recent comment, during the first, major foreign policy speech of his administration, that “a free press is essential to the health of democracy.” RSF also applauds the introduction of two legislative proposals last week on Capitol Hill – The Global Press Freedom Act and The Jamal Khashoggi Press Freedom Accountability Act – and strongly encourages further congressional support for both bills. Named in honor of the late Washington Post columnist, the


