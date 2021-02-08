Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dissecting stories about garbage in popular culture. Why they matter

By Mehita Iqani, Professor in Media Studies, University of the Witwatersrand
Share this article
From oil disasters in Mauritius to street artists in South Africa, the story of rubbish in the media helps shape popular culture and environmental change.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ US – Lawmakers and White House signal support for press freedom in Washington
~ Naked mole-rats: bizarre rodents speak in dialects unique to their colony
~ Financial services: how London can take advantage of Brexit to become more successful
~ When dogs bark, are they using words to communicate?
~ Of microbes and mothers – certain gut bacteria in mice can disrupt the mother-child relationship
~ The hidden story of when two Black college students were tarred and feathered
~ Corporate concentration in the US food system makes food more expensive and less accessible for many Americans
~ The military coup in Myanmar presents opportunities to Buddhist nationalists
~ I analyzed all of Trump's tweets to find out what he was really saying
~ Will the COVID-19 vaccine work as well in patients with obesity?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter