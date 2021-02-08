Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Naked mole-rats: bizarre rodents speak in dialects unique to their colony

By Matthew James Mason, University Physiologist, University of Cambridge
Share this article
There are over 100 words for the noise a dog makes, in more than 60 languages, according to the work of psychologist Stanley Coren. These range from “ouah-ouah” in France to others less recognisable to English speakers, such as “hong-hong”, apparently, in Thailand. Of course, these differences only reflect the languages of the countries in question, and are nothing to do with the animals themselves.

What’s less widely recognised is that genuine differences…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ US – Lawmakers and White House signal support for press freedom in Washington
~ Dissecting stories about garbage in popular culture. Why they matter
~ Financial services: how London can take advantage of Brexit to become more successful
~ When dogs bark, are they using words to communicate?
~ Of microbes and mothers – certain gut bacteria in mice can disrupt the mother-child relationship
~ The hidden story of when two Black college students were tarred and feathered
~ Corporate concentration in the US food system makes food more expensive and less accessible for many Americans
~ The military coup in Myanmar presents opportunities to Buddhist nationalists
~ I analyzed all of Trump's tweets to find out what he was really saying
~ Will the COVID-19 vaccine work as well in patients with obesity?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter