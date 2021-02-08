Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Financial services: how London can take advantage of Brexit to become more successful

By David McMillan, Professor in Finance, University of Stirling
Share this article
In the weeks since the Brexit free-trade deal was announced on December 24, people in the UK have been coming to terms with the fact that “free” does not mean completely free. But while much of the focus has been on the Northern Irish border and the row over vaccines, the financial services sector, centred around the City of London, is also going through substantial upheaval.

The sector contributed £132…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ US – Lawmakers and White House signal support for press freedom in Washington
~ Dissecting stories about garbage in popular culture. Why they matter
~ Naked mole-rats: bizarre rodents speak in dialects unique to their colony
~ When dogs bark, are they using words to communicate?
~ Of microbes and mothers – certain gut bacteria in mice can disrupt the mother-child relationship
~ The hidden story of when two Black college students were tarred and feathered
~ Corporate concentration in the US food system makes food more expensive and less accessible for many Americans
~ The military coup in Myanmar presents opportunities to Buddhist nationalists
~ I analyzed all of Trump's tweets to find out what he was really saying
~ Will the COVID-19 vaccine work as well in patients with obesity?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter