Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Of microbes and mothers – certain gut bacteria in mice can disrupt the mother-child relationship

By Bill Sullivan, Professor of Pharmacology & Toxicology; author of Pleased to Meet Me: Genes, Germs, and the Curious Forces That Make Us Who We Are, Indiana University
There is perhaps nothing more heartbreaking and confusing than a mother who neglects her children.

In 2017, approximately 675,000 children in the U.S. were victims of mistreatment, with 75% reported as neglected. The early postnatal months are critical to ensure proper physical and psychological development; children who are neglected during this phase can experience stunted growth as well as behavioral…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


