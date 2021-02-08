Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Corporate concentration in the US food system makes food more expensive and less accessible for many Americans

By Philip H. Howard, Associate Professor of Community Sustainability, Michigan State University
Mary Hendrickson, Associate Professor of Rural Sociology, University of Missouri-Columbia
Share this article
Food production in the US is heavily concentrated in the hands of a small number of large agribusiness companies. That's been good for shareholders, but not for consumers.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ US – Lawmakers and White House signal support for press freedom in Washington
~ Dissecting stories about garbage in popular culture. Why they matter
~ Naked mole-rats: bizarre rodents speak in dialects unique to their colony
~ Financial services: how London can take advantage of Brexit to become more successful
~ When dogs bark, are they using words to communicate?
~ Of microbes and mothers – certain gut bacteria in mice can disrupt the mother-child relationship
~ The hidden story of when two Black college students were tarred and feathered
~ The military coup in Myanmar presents opportunities to Buddhist nationalists
~ I analyzed all of Trump's tweets to find out what he was really saying
~ Will the COVID-19 vaccine work as well in patients with obesity?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter