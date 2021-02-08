Corporate concentration in the US food system makes food more expensive and less accessible for many Americans
By Philip H. Howard, Associate Professor of Community Sustainability, Michigan State University
Mary Hendrickson, Associate Professor of Rural Sociology, University of Missouri-Columbia
Food production in the US is heavily concentrated in the hands of a small number of large agribusiness companies. That's been good for shareholders, but not for consumers.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 8, 2021