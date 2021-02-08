The military coup in Myanmar presents opportunities to Buddhist nationalists
By Anders C. Hardig, Professorial Lecturer, American University School of International Service
Tazreena Sajjad, Senior Professorial Lecturer, American University School of International Service
The roots of Buddhist nationalism in Myanmar go back to colonial days. Those behind the military coup are seeking to harness it to legitimize the seizure of power.
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 8, 2021