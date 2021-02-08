Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No internet, no vaccine: How lack of internet access has limited vaccine availability for racial and ethnic minorities

By Tamra Burns Loeb, Adjunct Associate Professor - Interim; UCLA Center for Culture, Trauma, and Mental Health Disparities, UCLA School of Medicine
Arleen F. Brown, Professor of Medicine, UCLA School of Medicine
Paris "AJ" Adkins-Jackson, Research Fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Harvard University
Early numbers show that people from racial and ethnic minorities have lower vaccination rates. Lack of internet access could be a reason.


