Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The deep humanity of Sibongile Khumalo, South Africa's iconic vocalist – and mentor

By Nomfundo Xaluva, Lecturer, South African College of Music, University of Cape Town
When icons pass on, the default is to memorialise them based on the merits of what they did, as opposed to the gift of who they were as human beings.

In an unconscious assumption that their work defined who they were, their greatness is measured more by the prestige of their accomplishments and public status and less on how their very existence touched the lives of those around them.

While this may be appropriate and to an extent necessary, I believe that the death of a person augments the scope of memory. Its sting of finality provides an opportunity for deeper reflection…


