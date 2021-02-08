Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID: why are Swedish towns banning masks?

By Tine Walravens, Assistant Professor, Department of International Economics, Government and Business, Copenhagen Business School
Paul O'Shea, Senior Lecturer, Centre for East and South-East Asian Studies, Lund University
Officials in Halmstad municipality, Sweden, recently forced a teacher to remove their mask and prohibited the use of masks and all forms of PPE in schools. The municipality said there was no scientific evidence for wearing masks, citing the Swedish public health agency. At the time, agency guidance stated that there were “great…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


