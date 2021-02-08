Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF calls for journalists protection against BND surveillance

By paulinea
Share this article
NewsIn the run-up to the adoption of a new law on the foreign surveillance activities of the German foreign intelligence service (BND), Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is launching a campaign #NotYourSource to call for an end of foreign journalists’ surveillance.With its "Not Your Source" campaign starting on February 8th, RSF is aski


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Work addiction can be harmful to mental health
~ COVID: why are Swedish towns banning masks?
~ Banning disruptive online groups is a game of Whac-a-Mole that web giants just won't win
~ China: One year after the Covid-19 outbreak, seven journalists still detained for reporting on the issue
~ Another Grim First in “Undesirable” Cases in Russia
~ Drinks Giant Kirin Cuts Ties with Myanmar Military After Coup
~ Justice Stalled in Egypt’s ‘Fairmont’ Rape Case
~ Heartbreaking Refugee Film Opens Human Rights Weekend 2021
~ AU: Tshisekedi Should Set Rights-Driven Agenda
~ Got an implantable defibrillator or a pacemaker? Keep your iPhone 12 in your trouser pocket, not your shirt
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter