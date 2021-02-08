Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Combat Forced Labor of China’s Uyghurs

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Workers amidst massive piles of cotton in China's Xinjiang province.  © 2015 Imaginechina via AP Images (Sydney) – The Australian government should strengthen legislation to suspend the import of goods made with forced labor, Human Rights Watch said today in a submission to Australia’s Senate Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Legislation Committee. Australia needs to adopt urgent measures to address China’s alleged use of forced labor of Uyghur and other Muslim minorities from the Xinjiang region. “There are credible complaints of forced labor of Uyghur and other…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


