Human Rights Observatory

Another Grim First in “Undesirable” Cases in Russia

By Human Rights Watch
Activists in support of Shevchenko in Kazan, Russia. © 2020 Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty In 2019, Anastasiya Shevchenko was the first person to be criminally charged for involvement with an "undesirable" foreign organization. Yana Antonova's case was the first to move to court, and Maxim Vernikov was the first to be sentenced. Now Mikhail Iosilevich, an entrepreneur from Nizhniy Novgorod, has set yet another first: the first person placed in pre-trial detention under this deeply repressive law. Once designated "undesirable" under the law, an organization must…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


