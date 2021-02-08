Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Heartbreaking Refugee Film Opens Human Rights Weekend 2021

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image © Pieter Scheltema for Human Rights Watch (Amsterdam) – Online only, free of charge, and streaming across the Netherlands. These are the unique features of the 9th edition of the Human Rights Weekend (February 12 to 14), 2021. All three documentaries are European or Dutch premieres and available on all days of the event, accompanied by various bonus content. The opening night, co-presented by De Balie, features a live event about refugee rights on Zoom and the Netherlands premiere of Mira Jargil’s documentary film Reunited, available from February 11  through February…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Another Grim First in “Undesirable” Cases in Russia
~ Drinks Giant Kirin Cuts Ties with Myanmar Military After Coup
~ Justice Stalled in Egypt’s ‘Fairmont’ Rape Case
~ AU: Tshisekedi Should Set Rights-Driven Agenda
~ Got an implantable defibrillator or a pacemaker? Keep your iPhone 12 in your trouser pocket, not your shirt
~ View from The Hill: Michael McCormack buffeted by Nationals climate battle
~ Simeon Nyachae: the larger-than-life civil servant who made his mark on Kenya
~ Don't be afraid to pass your first language, and accent, to your kids. It could be their superpower
~ Drawing inspiration in a pandemic — breath has always been central to theatre
~ 5 tips to figure out if a tech company on the stock market is an ethical investment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter