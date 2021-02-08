Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

AU: Tshisekedi Should Set Rights-Driven Agenda

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Acceptance speech by HE Mr. Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, incoming President of the African Union and President of the Democratic Republic of Congo at the 34th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly © 2021 African Union Commission. All Rights Reserved. (Johannesburg) – Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi should use his new leadership of the African Union to prioritize human rights and accountability across the continent. President Tshisekedi was elected chairperson of the African Union for 2021 during the 34th Ordinary Session of the African…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


