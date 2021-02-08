Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Got an implantable defibrillator or a pacemaker? Keep your iPhone 12 in your trouser pocket, not your shirt

By Caleb Ferguson, Senior Research Fellow, Western Sydney Nursing & Midwifery Research Centre, Western Sydney Local Health District &, Western Sydney University
Rochelle Wynne, Director, Western Sydney Nursing & Midwifery Research Centre, Western Sydney University
The new magnetic charging technology which is a feature of Apple's iPhone 12 could wreak havoc with implantable cardiac devices. Here's what we know.


