Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Drawing inspiration in a pandemic — breath has always been central to theatre

By Daniel Johnston, Research Affiliate, University of Sydney
Theatre and audiences are slowly beginning to share the same airspace again. We are freshly conscious of breath, but it has always been intimately linked with the dramatic arts.


