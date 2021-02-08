Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa has paused AstraZeneca COVID vaccine rollout but it's too early to say Australia should follow suit

By Nathan Bartlett, Associate Professor, School of Biomedical Sciences and Pharmacy, University of Newcastle
Yes, this news is disappointing - but it's also no great surprise given how quickly this virus mutates. And it doesn't yet mean Australia should bin its plan to use the AstraZeneca vaccine.


© The Conversation -


