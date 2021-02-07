Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 twinkling galaxies help us uncover the mystery of the Milky Way's missing matter

By Yuanming Wang, PhD student, University of Sydney
Tara Murphy, Professor, University of Sydney
Share this article
Thanks to the discovery of five twinkling galaxies in a rare alignment, astronomers have been able to calculate — for the first time — the properties and geometry of an invisible gas cloud in space.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Latest arts windfalls show money isn't enough. We need transparency
~ To shut down far-right extremism in Australia, we must confront the ecosystem of hate
~ Yeh, nah, maybe. When it comes to accepting the COVID vaccine, it's Australia's fence-sitters we should pay attention to
~ On an electric car road trip around NSW, we found range anxiety (and the need for more chargers) is real
~ The US jumps on board the electric vehicle revolution, leaving Australia in the dust
~ Central African Republic: First Anti-Balaka Trial at ICC
~ COVID-19 has fuelled automation — but human involvement is still essential
~ Why some snowbirds are flying south despite the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions
~ Depressed or bored? How COVID-boredom intensifies the fear of missing out
~ Posting COVID-19 vaccine selfies on social media can cause anger, frustration
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter