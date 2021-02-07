Yeh, nah, maybe. When it comes to accepting the COVID vaccine, it's Australia's fence-sitters we should pay attention to
By Katie Attwell, Senior Lecturer, University of Western Australia
Christopher Blyth, Paediatrician, Infectious Diseases Physician and Clinical Microbiologist, University of Western Australia
Julie Anne Lee, Professor in Marketing and the Director of the Centre for Human and Cultural Values, University of Western Australia
As we prepare to roll out COVID-19 vaccines, we need to know where Australians stand. Our recent study shows that as the pandemic progresses, people we surveyed are becoming less certain about whether they’re willing to accept a vaccine.
While overall it seems most people are willing to be vaccinated, the “maybe” or “fence-sitter” group has grown.
We are particularly interested in this group. That’s because researchers…
© The Conversation
