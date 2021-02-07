On an electric car road trip around NSW, we found range anxiety (and the need for more chargers) is real
By Amelia Thorpe, Associate Professor in Law, UNSW
Declan Kuch, Vice Chancellor's Research Fellow, Institute for Culture and Society, Western Sydney University
Sophie Adams, Research Fellow, School of Humanities and Languages, UNSW
Australia has a lot of work to do to overcome the challenges facing electric vehicles users, starting with the lack of a comprehensive national charging network.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 7, 2021