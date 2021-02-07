Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Posting COVID-19 vaccine selfies on social media can cause anger, frustration

By Ben Huang, Global Journalism Fellow, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto
As doctors across Canada receive COVID-19 vaccines, many are sharing photographs on social media to inspire hope and to encourage others to get vaccinated too.

This has sparked a controversy around “vaccine selfies,” as other doctors say the pictures provoke anxiety, anger and envy.

The debate among doctors over how to use social media


© The Conversation -


