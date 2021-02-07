Tolerance.ca
Africa at the Football World Cup: 10 defining moments

By Wycliffe W. Njororai Simiyu, Professor, Health and Kinesiology, University of Texas at Tyler
Will an African nation ever win the Football World Cup? Key moments in past tournaments offer hope -- and a warning that the continent needs to invest in the game.


