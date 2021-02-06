Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Al Jazeera journalist Mahmoud Hussein back home after four years in prison

By alexandraek
NewsEven if Al Jazeera producer Mahmoud Hussein’s release is only conditional, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) welcomes the fact that this Egyptian journalist is finally out of prison after more than four years in pre-trial detention, and has been reunited with his family.


© Reporters without borders -


