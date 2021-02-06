Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/Palestine: ICC Judges Open Door for Formal Probe

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Marc Perrin de Brichambaut, Péter Kovács, and Reine Alapini-Gansou are the three pre-trial chamber judges assigned to the Palestine situation at the International Criminal Court (ICC). The photo shows them in an ICC hearing related to Mali on July 8, 2019. © EVA PLEVIER/AFP via Getty Images (New York) – The International Criminal Court (ICC) judges’ decision on February 5, 2021 confirming the court’s jurisdiction over the situation in Palestine opens a long-awaited path to justice for Israeli and Palestinian victims of serious international crimes, Human Rights Watch…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


