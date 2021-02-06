Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN: Grave Allegations Involving Visiting Bangladesh Army Chief

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Army chief General Aziz Ahmed (R) looks on during a program in a refugee camp in Ukhia on November 24, 2019. © 2019 STR/AFP via Getty Images (New York) – The United Nations should use its meetings with senior Bangladeshi military officials next week to protest attempts to use the UN as cover for abuses at home, seven human rights groups said today. The UN should announce a comprehensive review of UN relations with Bangladeshi armed forces, the top troop contributor to peacekeeping missions worldwide. The Bangladesh chief of army staff, Gen. Aziz Ahmed, is scheduled…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ US Correcting Course on Refugees, Climate Migrants
~ Latest jobs report shows why the unemployment rate needs fixing
~ Russia: Social Media Pressured to Censor Posts
~ Indonesia: Enforce Dress Code Ban
~ Myanmar: End Crackdown on Media, Communications
~ Regional newspaper editor harassed after investigating real estate scandal
~ Indian farmers’ protests: Twitter withholds, then restores, prominent accounts by government order
~ Joe Biden's first foreign policy speech – an expert explains what it means for the world
~ Nature: how do you put a price on something that has infinite worth?
~ Trump impeachment trial: Decades of research show language can incite violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter