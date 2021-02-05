Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Correcting Course on Refugees, Climate Migrants

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image In this file photo, people protest the Trump administration's refugee policies outside the White House in Washington, January 27, 2018.  © 2018 AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File Among the flurry of executive orders marking the debut of the administration of US President Joe Biden was an order on February 4 to overhaul the United States refugee resettlement program and begin to grapple with growing climate-induced migration. The order addresses flaws that have bedeviled the program for years and details what is needed to fix it, but it also demonstrates refreshing humanitarian…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


