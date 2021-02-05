Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: End Crackdown on Media, Communications

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters in Yangon raise their phones in demonstration against the military coup in Myanmar, February 4, 2021. © 2021 Photo by Aung Kyaw Htet / SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP Images Myanmar’s military junta should immediately lift internet restrictions, release all persons detained since the February 1, 2021 coup, and end harassment and threatened arrests of journalists, Human Rights Watch said today. Journalists in Myanmar have reported credible threats of an imminent, broader-sweeping crackdown on media workers, and several have told Human Rights that they fear…


© Human Rights Watch -


