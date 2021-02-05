Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Regional newspaper editor harassed after investigating real estate scandal

By jcavelier
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the withdrawal of all proceedings against Lukpan Akhmedyarov, a newspaper editor based in the city of Oral, in western Kazakhstan, who is facing a possible two-year jail sentence for allegedly divulging confidential information about “a preliminary judicial proceeding or a closed-door trial.”The editor of the regional weekly Uralskaya Nedelya, Akhmedyarov has been summoned or detained for q


© Reporters without borders -


