Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Joe Biden's first foreign policy speech – an expert explains what it means for the world

By Michelle Bentley, Reader in International Relations, Royal Holloway
Share this article
Delivering his first major foreign policy speech since taking office on January 20, US president Joe Biden has sent a strong signal to the rest of the world that they will see a very different America on his watch. In a wide-ranging address at the US State Department in Washington, Biden outlined his new foreign policy vision, declaring that – in what has become something of a catch-phrase –…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Indian farmers’ protests: Twitter withholds, then restores, prominent accounts by government order
~ Nature: how do you put a price on something that has infinite worth?
~ Trump impeachment trial: Decades of research show language can incite violence
~ Slave-built infrastructure still creates wealth in US, suggesting reparations should cover past harms and current value of slavery
~ India: UK is on a charm offensive to win a free-trade deal – will it work?
~ UAE’s Double-Standard on Citizenship Rights
~ Brazzaville journalist taken from hospital, held illegally
~ Tim Berners-Lee's plan to save the internet: give us back control of our data
~ Not recommending AstraZeneca vaccine for the elderly risks the lives of the most vulnerable
~ AstraZeneca vaccine: delaying the second dose increases protection, according to new data
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter