Brazzaville journalist taken from hospital, held illegally

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate release of Raymond Malonga, a well-known Congolese cartoonist and satirical magazine publisher, who has been held in a completely illegal manner over an article ever since plainclothesmen snatched him from his bed in a Brazzaville hospital on 2 February.It is hard to see Malonga’s detention as anything other than a targeted reprisal.


