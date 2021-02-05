Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tim Berners-Lee's plan to save the internet: give us back control of our data

By Pieter Verdegem, Senior Lecturer, School of Media and Communication, University of Westminster
Share this article
Releasing his creation for free 30 years ago, the inventor of the world wide web, Tim Berners-Lee, famously declared: “this is for everyone”. Today, his invention is used by billions – but it also hosts the authoritarian crackdowns of antidemocratic governments, and supports the infrastructure of the most wealthy and powerful companies on Earth.

Now, in an effort to return the internet to the golden age that existed before its current incarnation as Web…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Indian farmers’ protests: Twitter withholds, then restores, prominent accounts by government order
~ Joe Biden's first foreign policy speech – an expert explains what it means for the world
~ Nature: how do you put a price on something that has infinite worth?
~ Trump impeachment trial: Decades of research show language can incite violence
~ Slave-built infrastructure still creates wealth in US, suggesting reparations should cover past harms and current value of slavery
~ India: UK is on a charm offensive to win a free-trade deal – will it work?
~ UAE’s Double-Standard on Citizenship Rights
~ Brazzaville journalist taken from hospital, held illegally
~ Not recommending AstraZeneca vaccine for the elderly risks the lives of the most vulnerable
~ AstraZeneca vaccine: delaying the second dose increases protection, according to new data
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter