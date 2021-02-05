Tolerance.ca
Not recommending AstraZeneca vaccine for the elderly risks the lives of the most vulnerable

By Jonathan Pugh, Research Fellow, University of Oxford
Julian Savulescu, Visiting Professor in Biomedical Ethics, Murdoch Children's Research Institute; Distinguished Visiting Professor in Law, University of Melbourne; Uehiro Chair in Practical Ethics, University of Oxford
Regulators in Europe are at odds over whether the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine should be given to the elderly. In the UK, the vaccine has been approved for use in adults aged 18 and up, but France, Germany, Sweden and Austria say the vaccine should be prioritised for those under the age of 65. Poland only recommends…


© The Conversation


