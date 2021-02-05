Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saving the high street: what to do with empty department stores and shopping centres

By Cathy Parker, Professor of Marketing and Retail Enterprise, Manchester Metropolitan University
Regine Sønderland Saga, Research Associate at the Institute of Place Management, Manchester Metropolitan University
Steve Millington, Reader in Place Management, Manchester Metropolitan University
Chain stores are moving out of the high street. Recent high-profile deals, such as online fashion retailer Asos’s purchase of high street brands including Topshop and Miss Selfridge from the Arcadia group, and the acquisition of Debenhams by another online business, Boohoo, have cemented the trend.

Neither deal includes any…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


