Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Narcissistic leaders: even children fall for their superficial charms

By Eddie Brummelman, Assistant Professor and Jacobs Foundation Research Fellow 2021-2023, Research Institute of Child Development and Education, University of Amsterdam
Share this article
We live in an age of narcissistic leadership. Around the world, we are witnessing the rise and fall of narcissistic leaders – people who hold grandiose views of themselves, who believe laws and regulations don’t apply to them, and who crave the respect and admiration of their followers.

Could narcissistic leadership have roots in childhood? As psychologists, my colleagues and I set out to investigate.

Narcissism is a personality trait that is characterised by an inflated sense…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Indian farmers’ protests: Twitter withholds, then restores, prominent accounts by government order
~ Joe Biden's first foreign policy speech – an expert explains what it means for the world
~ Nature: how do you put a price on something that has infinite worth?
~ Trump impeachment trial: Decades of research show language can incite violence
~ Slave-built infrastructure still creates wealth in US, suggesting reparations should cover past harms and current value of slavery
~ India: UK is on a charm offensive to win a free-trade deal – will it work?
~ UAE’s Double-Standard on Citizenship Rights
~ Brazzaville journalist taken from hospital, held illegally
~ Tim Berners-Lee's plan to save the internet: give us back control of our data
~ Not recommending AstraZeneca vaccine for the elderly risks the lives of the most vulnerable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter