Bridgerton: in defence of 'inaccurate' costumes in period dramas

By Danielle Dove, Visiting Research Fellow in Victorian Literature, University of Surrey
Writers did it themselves back in the 19th-century so modern period dramas should be cut some slack for trying to prioritise modern aesthetic tastes over historical accuracy.


